Christine V Carson In Memory Of Christine V. Carson, June 27,1950- January 6, 2019. In loving memory on your 70th birthday.You were a source of joy,compassion, inspiration, love and kindness in this world. You will always be a part of me and I am certain you will continue to live in the hearts and minds of your many friends and loved one as well. RIP. Love forever.



