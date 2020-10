Or Copy this URL to Share

Christopher E. King

September 19, 1962 - July 20, 2020

Yelm , Washington - It is with great sadness that the King family announces the death of Christopher Eugen King. He passed suddenly the night of July 20th. He is survived by his mother Mavis King, his brother Jeff King, his son C. Michael King and grandson Isaac King.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store