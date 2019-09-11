Home

Cindy Beauchene Cindy Jean Brown Beauchene passed away August 26, 2019 in Olympia, Wash., where she was born January 22, 1957 to James G. and Helen G. Brown. A lifelong Tumwater, Wash. resident, Cindy was a lab tech at St. Peter Hospital, and also worked for Washington L&I. Services will be held Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at South Sound Manor, 455 North St. SE, Tumwater, WA 98501. To read the full obituary or share memories please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Sept. 11, 2019
