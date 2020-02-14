|
Marian Clara West (Schmidt) Marian Clara West (Schmidt), beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, niece, and friend, passed away peacefully at her home in Tumwater, WA on the morning of February 1, 2020. Marian was born in Moose Lake, MN on February 16, 1949 to Wilbur and Virginia Schmidt, and grew up in Washington, settling into a small farm with her family in Olympia. After graduating high school, she joined the Marines. She was an exemplary soldier and her time in the service afforded her much time to travel which she cherished. Soon after her honorable discharge and return home to Olympia she married the love of her life, Sanford LaVoy West. They had two children, Jeremy and Jennifer. She worked as a graphic designer and with some additional college to learn about computer aided drafting she continued in the field until her retirement. In early retirement she thoroughly enjoyed spending many hours with her first granddaughter, Samantha, and later the addition of new granddaughter Madelyn. In addition to being hard working, independent, meticulous, loving her gardening, sewing and quilting, she loved volunteering for Feline Friends, spending time at her gym and countless hours over ten years at Tumwater Hill Elementary touching the hearts of many children and making many new friends. We love you mom. Goodbye sweetie. Marian was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Virginia (Swanson) Schmidt, her husband Sanford LaVoy West and her sister Shirley Sorrell (Schmidt). She is survived by her children Jeremy (Melissa) West and Jennifer (Shawn) West, her grandchildren Samantha and Madelyn, her brothers Fred (Christie) and Wayne (Diane) Schmidt, her sister Wendy Owens, and many nieces, nephews and extended family whom she cared for very much. Her family will be holding a casual open house celebration of life on February 16th at 4167 Klahowya Lane SW, Tumwater, WA from 1pm to 4pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your favorite local charity.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 14, 2020