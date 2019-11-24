Home

Claudia Ann Kinney

Claudia Ann Kinney Obituary
Claudia Ann Kinney Claudia Ann Kinney, 77, passed away November 16, 2019 in Olympia, Washington, her home of 32 years. She was born July 2, 1942 to Edwin Theodor and Rosalie Evelyn Graf in Vernon, Texas. Claudia married Donald Robert Kinney on July 29, 1966 in San Francisco, California. She was a homemaker and crocheter who raised three sons. Claudia loved Jesus with all of her heart, all of her mind, and all of her soul. His Word was written on her heart, and she professed the good news of the Gospel wherever she went. She also loved flowers, foreign languages, maps, and the sun shining in its strength. She is survived by sons, David, Jonathan and Timothy; granddaughter, Autumn; brother, Edwin T. Graf of Corpus Christi, Texas; and sister, Sharon Fischl of Jacksonville, Florida. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald; parents, Edwin and Rosalie; and brother, Phillip John Graf. No service planned. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Nov. 24, 2019
