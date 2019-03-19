Claudia Genevieve Knittle March 1, 1934 March 8, 2019 Claudia Genevieve was born to Roy and Gertrude Austin on March 1, 1934 in Olympia, WA. She attended McLane Elementary School and graduated from Olympia High School. She was raised on a dairy and truck farm. She married her high school sweetheart Walter B. Knittle in Laramie County, Wyoming on June 15th, 1951. After moving back to Olympia from their time in Alaska, Claudia worked at the Olympia Cannery and helped out at Groves Berry Farm. She was a seamstress making coats for ITEM House until the Olympia shop closed. She also worked at Sharps Chicken Plant and cleaned houses for the elderly. Claudia was an avid gardener and enjoyed canning the fruits and vegetables she grew. She was part of a homemakers group that made crafts to sell at bazaars. She was head of the Happy Farmers 4-H club teaching children to sew and cook. She bowled in multiple leagues throughout her life and really enjoyed putting jigsaw puzzles together. Claudia was a talented quilter, and she shared these quilts with her friends and family. Claudia Genevieve Knittle died suddenly on March 8, 2019 at the age of 85. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter Knittle, sisters Kathleen Johnston and Audrey Bodette and grandson Wayne Ferriss. She is survived by sister Beverly Stacey, brother Walter Austin, daughter Pamela Wilmoth, sons Timothy Knittle and Frederick Knittle, as well as 7 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Published in The Olympian on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary