Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Cemetery - Lacey
5930 Mullen Rd SE
Lacey, WA 98503
360-491-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Mason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie Jeane Mason

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Connie Jeane Mason Obituary
Connie Jeane Manson Connie Jeane Manson was born March 28, 1950 and passed away after a long illness on March 8, 2019. She lived her life exactly how she wanted. Her passions were her career, her family and friends, art, theater, opera, museums, history, travel, politics (CNN and MSNBC have lost an ardent fan), and supporting her community through generous contributions. Connie was a highly accomplished geological librarian. For over 25 years, she worked as a Senior Librarian for the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Geological Survey. Within this role, she had an opportunity to express her love of geological science by organizing geological references for geologists and stakeholders, and giving presentations on geological hazards. Connie is joined in heaven by her parents, Elaine and Richard "Dick" Manson, her brother Michael Manson, and many beloved dogs and cats that graced her life along the way. A memorial service to celebrate Connie's life will be held at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Lacey on April 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Please also consider honoring her memory by contributing to Planned Parenthood or Safeplace of Olympia. And be sure to raise a glass of chardonnay, too!
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woodlawn Funeral Home and Cemetery - Lacey
Download Now