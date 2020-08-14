Costance Marie Patnude Constance (Connie) Marie (McNulty) Patnude passed away on August 3, 2020. Constance was born to Jerome C. and May Lois (Collins) McNulty on May 15, 1921 in Olympia, WA. Constance married Kermith A. Patnude on October 29, 1939. Constance was the youngest of six children, her mother died when she was only three years old but she went on to become a strong woman and teach herself many things. Her family and home was central to her daily life. She was a good mother and an excellent role model. Education was very important to her and in her 50's she went back to school and received her BA from Evergreen State College on June 6, 1976. After graduation, she taught art for Centralia College and South Puget Sound. She exhibited in numerous art shows and sold many of her paintings. She loved books and also wrote poetry. She was an excellent cook and baked wonderful pies and cakes. She also was an excellent seamstress. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh and tell a good joke. Constance was very proud that she was a third generation Thurston County resident. In 1870, her grandfather Patrick McNulty acquired a homestead in Littlerock, WA. Constance was an active member of St. Michaels's Catholic Church in Olympia for over 60 years. She was also a member of the Olympia Art League and the Thurston County Democrats. After the family home was sold, Constance and Kermith moved to the Legion Way Apartments where she became a manager and held this position for a number of years before she moved to a retirement apartment. Constance and Kermith loved to travel. They traveled to Jamaica, Hawaii, Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Mexico, Arizona, New Mexico, Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia. She created a number of paintings from these areas. Her husband preceded her in death May 9, 2007. She is survived by her children, Karen Bowen, Kathy Trafton, Bridget Golson, Rebecca Robison, Joseph Patnude and Greg Patnude, grandchildren, Stephanie McCauley, Kyle Golson (passed 2012) and Carson Trafton and three great-grandchildren. A virtual Mass will be said by Father Lee from St. Michael's Catholic Church for Constance on August 16, 2020. Arrangements are through Funeral Alternatives of Washington Tumwater. Burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery Tumwater at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store