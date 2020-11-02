Cynthia Cannella

October 30, 2020

Olympia, Washington - Cynthia Kay Cannella passed away on Friday 10/30/2020 at her home after a two year struggle with cancer. She was not only my beloved wife she was also the mother of two daughters, Brenda and Laura and one son Steven. She enjoyed being a grandmother to five Nicholas, Brianna, Lila Mae, Sturgis and Jacob. Cindy and her husband John had just celebrated 42 years of marriage, 44 years of being best of friends. She was a past member of Sweet Adalines in Puyallup and even directed for one year, she had a wonderful voice. Cindy recently retired in April from Pierce College where she worked with so many outstanding people. The family wishes to acknowledge the UW Medical Center, American Oncology and Providence Hospice for their outstanding care.





