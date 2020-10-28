D. Patricia "Pat" Noble (Westrom)
October 15, 2020
McMinnville, Oregon - D. Patricia "Pat" (Westrom) Noble was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon in June of 1930. Pat passed away peacefully from natural causes in Mcminnville Oregon surrounded by family members on October 15th 2020. Pat is survived by her two children Linda (& Lyle) Baron and Rick (& Cynthia) Noble, her grandchildren and their families Tyler (& Ashlynn ) Noble, Erin Noble, Josh Kaufman Mendenhall, Tami (& Trent) Wetherbee, and Beth (& Jeremy) Bishop, along and her great grandchildren Olivia Noble, Keegan and Kerrigan Bishop. Pat's profession was deemed by family members as the "Family C.E.O." and was very involved with her community, local schools, as well as State Government helping lobby on bills regarding Private Aquaculture. She was an avid football lover, both pro and college, loved fishing, clamming, gardening. Her wonderful sense of humor will be greatly missed by her family & friends.
The service is with Macy's and Sons in McMinnville, Oregon, to be held there November 1, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. PST. For those unable to attend in person, the service will be broadcast virtually. LINK: https://meet.google.com/eys-oxhf-vaq
. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com
