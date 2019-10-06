|
Dale A. Spiegel Sr. Dale A. Spiegel Sr., age 94, was born February 1, 1925 in Jewell County, Kansas. He passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 in Olympia, Washington. Dale was the son of Jacob A. and Laura May Levi Spiegel of Formoso, Kansas. He is survived by sons, Dale Jr. and Mark; daughters, Theresa, Lisa and Amy; and stepdaughters, Brenda and Shelley. Dale was blessed to be active to the end, playing cards at the Lacey and Olympia Senior Centers and at Capital Place in Olympia, and watching Seahawks games at the Olympia . He and his children cherished his many close friendships that he developed in the community. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Oct. 6, 2019