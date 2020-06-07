Daniel Albert Buehler Daniel Albert Buehler passed away May 21, 2020, in Olympia, Washington. He was born August 26, 1932, to Werner and Bertha Hungerbuehler in Auburn, Washington. Family, sense of humor, adventure, and authenticity are just a few words to describe Dan Buehler.You would find Dan with his biggest smile while outdoors with his family or friends living in the moment with the people he loved most. He was each of our biggest fan no matter what our endeavors. His passions included golf, fishing, shrimping, and collecting oysters which he expertly fried for many romantic dinners with his wife Carol. He built a successful home construction business in Olympia and although very dedicated to work he always made time for family fun.Every year he organized a family trip to Sunriver with all his kids and grandkids, a very special week full of games, biking and family memories. Dan would meet people wherever he went and take a sincere interest in them. Daniel graduated from Kent Meridian High School and the University of Washington with a degree in Business Administration. He served two years in the U.S. Army, and married Carol Anne Christie on August 29, 1959, in Kent, Washington. Professionally, Daniel worked four years in wholesale building materials sales for U.S. Plywood and Georgia Pacific, and 36 years in residential building and development in Olympia. He was president of Home Builders Association, member of Olympia Rotary, charter member of Heritage Club of YMCA, and member of Indian Summer Country Club. He is survived by his wife, Carol; daughters, Karen (Roy) and Janie (Mike); son, Michael (Nancy); eight grandchildren; Cole, Chris, Jon, Allie, Derek, Joe, Christie, and Carol and brother, Harry (Pauline). He was predeceased by his parents. His family holds his qualities close to their hearts and is inspired to carry on his legacy. Memorial donations may be made to the YMCA or charity of choice. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Olympian on Jun. 7, 2020.