Daniel Meyers Daniel Meyers, well-known professional woodworker, passed away suddenly, of natural causes, on February 23. He was born in Denver, CO on September 19, 1951, the only child of Thomas and Betty Meyers. He graduated from Colorado State University and worked in engineering management for GTE Northwest and Verizon for many years. In 2004 he left the corporate world to follow his passion and formed Meyers Woodworks in Olympia, WA. Taken from us far too soon, Dan will be always remembered by his heartbroken family--Cheryl, his wife of 36 years, son Brad, daughter Alicia, granddaughter Amelie, and mother Betty. A celebration of Dan's life is planned for April 20. Memorial donations in Dan's memory may be made to the Refugee Aid Project, raicestexas.org or to , heifer.org. Please consider registering as an organ donor. To read an extended obituary, please go to www.tributes.com. Published in The Olympian on Mar. 2, 2019