Daniel Wayne Owens Daniel Wayne Owens, born November 7, 1955 died, July 10, 2019. Danny, a resident of Shelton, died in an automobile accident. Danny was born to Paul Pointer and Clara Ann (Lawson) Pointer. His Father served in the US Army as an Infantry Officer, and as a US Army Pilot. He was killed in an airplane accident in 1957. Clara married Jerry Owens in 1960. Jerry adopted Danny and his brothers and sisters. Danny was married for 26 years to Jeanette Owens. Danny has one son, Ryan Owens, and six grandchildren. His life was devoted to helping people and he was one of the best handy men in Mason county. You're invited to come Celebrate Danny's Life, Sunday, July 21st 2019, 2:30 pm, at the New Horizon Church, 307 E. "F" Street, Shelton, WA.
Published in The Olympian on July 19, 2019