Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Owens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Wayne Owens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Wayne Owens Obituary
Daniel Wayne Owens Daniel Wayne Owens, born November 7, 1955 died, July 10, 2019. Danny, a resident of Shelton, died in an automobile accident. Danny was born to Paul Pointer and Clara Ann (Lawson) Pointer. His Father served in the US Army as an Infantry Officer, and as a US Army Pilot. He was killed in an airplane accident in 1957. Clara married Jerry Owens in 1960. Jerry adopted Danny and his brothers and sisters. Danny was married for 26 years to Jeanette Owens. Danny has one son, Ryan Owens, and six grandchildren. His life was devoted to helping people and he was one of the best handy men in Mason county. You're invited to come Celebrate Danny's Life, Sunday, July 21st 2019, 2:30 pm, at the New Horizon Church, 307 E. "F" Street, Shelton, WA.
Published in The Olympian on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.