Darlene A. Dafoe Darlene Anita Dafoe, longtime resident of Tenino, Washington, passed away on April 18, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born January 20, 1944 to Don and Bernadine Dafoe of Priest River, Idaho. She graduated from Rochester High School in 1962, where she met and married Terry Davis. After being a stay-at-home mom for many years, she worked as a legal secretary, and earned a BS from The Evergreen State College and a Master's degree in Psychology from Saint Martin's University. Darlene would go on to dedicate more than 20 years working at Lewis County Mental Health. She is survived by her brother, Dave (Ginger) Dafoe; daughters, Lori (Robert) Lencioni, and Carol Crum; four grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019, 2:00- 4:00 p.m. at The Vault, 225 Sussex Ave. W, Tenino, WA 98589. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org
Published in The Olympian on Apr. 28, 2019