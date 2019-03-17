Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Darwin Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darwin R. Thomas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Darwin R. Thomas Obituary
R. Darwin Thomas April 13, 1930 February 13, 2019 Dar was born in Boise, Idaho. He graduated from Boise High School in 1949. On May 17, 1951, he married the love of his life, Ruth Muhonen. His banking career included Idaho First National Bank, North Shore First National Bank, and First Interstate Bank. He graduated from Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington. Preceding him in death was his wife Ruth. He is survived by two sons, Darwin and Randy Thomas, one daughter, Lynda Leach and a sister, Jeri Brennan. His generosity and love for family and, friends will be remembered by everyone. A memorial service will be at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Olympia on April 13th at 11:00.
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.