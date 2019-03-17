|
|
R. Darwin Thomas April 13, 1930 February 13, 2019 Dar was born in Boise, Idaho. He graduated from Boise High School in 1949. On May 17, 1951, he married the love of his life, Ruth Muhonen. His banking career included Idaho First National Bank, North Shore First National Bank, and First Interstate Bank. He graduated from Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington. Preceding him in death was his wife Ruth. He is survived by two sons, Darwin and Randy Thomas, one daughter, Lynda Leach and a sister, Jeri Brennan. His generosity and love for family and, friends will be remembered by everyone. A memorial service will be at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Olympia on April 13th at 11:00.
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 17, 2019