David Fisher Snyder David Fisher Snyder, age 68 passed away on May 21, 2020 from complications of Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). On April 3, 1952, David was born on Staten Island, NY to Claude and Edna Snyder. He was the youngest of five children. He spent his formative years in Nashua, NH and graduated from Nashua High in 1970. David was a proud Veteran of the United States Army, retiring after 22 years of honorable service, achieving the rank of Sergeant First Class. After the military, David and his family moved to Washington State where he worked as a state employee with the Department of Information Services until, he retired in 2017. David was passionate about his family. He constantly went out of his way to show generosity to all those around him. David was also a fan of sports. Although he enjoyed all sports, he held a special place in his heart for the Boston Red Sox. David also enjoyed and was passionate about skiing. He was fortunate in his lifetime to have skied all over the world, on mountains and ranges that spanned Western Europe and America, one of his favorites being White Pass in Washington State. David was preceded in death by both his parents, and his three sisters, Loni Makris, Susie LeBrun, and Bard Dorsett. David is survived by his wife of 35 years, Conney, his three children: Crystal, Alexander & his wife Amanda, Lauren & her husband Trevor Mann, and his grandchildren, Ivan Fisher Snyder, & Kennedy Lynn Marie Mann, as well as his brother Robert. The family will hold a memorial service, complete with Military honors in April 2021, in Washington State.



