David Gubbe David Gubbe Born March 2, 1937 in Olympia, WA, David took his last breath in this life to enter his eternal reward in heaven on April 25, 2019. He spent his grade school years at Southbay Elementary and graduated from Olympia High School in 1955. There he found the love of his life, Marjorie Mae Bausch and they were married August 12, 1955. David spent his entire 42 year career in the grocery business beginning as a box boy and eventually owning his own grocery store, Southgate Shoprite in Tumwater. He wisely invested in surrounding properties which his family continues to manage. He loved and lived his life with faith in God and service to his family, church and community. His gentle nature and humble spirit will not be forgotten by his survivors; his wife, Marjie, his 3 children, Pamela Berschauer (Ray), Paul Gubbe (Lauren) and Scott Gubbe (Julie). His 10 Grandchildren, 6 Great -Grandchildren and 3 unborn. His sisters, Fern Hume & Alice Hopkins, his brothers, Ross & Glenn Gubbe and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his father, Fredrick Gubbe and his mother, Pauline (Beck) and his brother Bruce Gubbe. There will be a Memorial Service on May 10, 2019 at 1pm at the Mountain View Church in Tumwater, where he was a lifelong member. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Gideon Bibles Intl. to spread the gospel Published in The Olympian on May 5, 2019