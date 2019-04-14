Resources More Obituaries for David Clark Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David Hugh Clark

Obituary Condolences Flowers David Hugh Clark David Hugh Clark peacefully passed on March 15, 2019. "Dave" was born to Cleves & Nellie Clark in Scott City, KS on April 10, 1931. He moved to Centralia at 5 yrs. old and lived with his Aunt Gladys & Uncle Knute Bartholomew. He attended Centralia schools thru his sophomore year and graduated from Mt. Vernon HS in 1948. Dave joined the US Air Force as an MP (Military Police) and was stationed in Germany during the Berlin airlift 1948-1949 and during the Korean War until 1953. He was also on a competitive military sharp shooting team. After the war he worked at the Olympia Brewery for 34 years. He spent many weekends working on farm equipment for the Briggs Nursery and haying fields in the area. Dave married Lillian Briggs in 1969 and built their dream home in Tumwater. They celebrated 50 wonderful years of marriage. He loved to hunt, fish, garden, and was skilled with a chainsaw, enjoyed golf with his brewery friends and watched ball games. Family referred to "Uncle Dave" as "Iron Man" because he could do almost anything. He was always willing to lend a hand. Dave & Lillian square danced with the "Do-Si-Do's". they joined the Briggs YMCA when it opened 24 yrs. ago and enjoyed water aerobics and time spend with their pool pals. They both enjoyed working in the Westminster Presbyterian Church. Dave became a Deacon and was head of the building and grounds crew for many years. Together they hosted salmon dinners in their home to raise money for the church youth. They enjoyed time spent at their family cabin at Diamond Point where Dave would fish for salmon while Lillian cooked, and they played lots of pinochle with friends. They also had many corn feasts there and led the annual 4th of July parade in the community. They loved to travel south for the winter and made visits to Hawaii, Alaska, Norway and cruised several times. After retirement from the brewery, Dave spent many hours a day working in his garden growing corn, beans, squash, pumpkins and tomatoes. He shared his bounty with others including the local food bank. His dog "Kipper" was always at his side. In 2015, Dave & Lillian moved to Panorama City for a simpler lifestyle, making new friends and enjoying all the social activities. Dave was known for his firm handshake and big smile. He was deeply loved and appreciated by his family and friends. As his niece Susan Rigby says, "He was a good-hearted, good-natured, solid man of the land". Dave's sister, Myra passed away 2 weeks after his passing. Dave is survived by his wife Lillian, his sister Charity and her husband David Kirkpatrick. Nieces and nephews include; Kim & Chris Sparling, Susan & Fred Rigby, Larry & Anna Briggs, John & Julie Briggs, Susan Briggs, Stacy & Michele Briggs, Melanie & Rusty Howell, Scott Briggs, Nikky Oldham , Julie & Jeff Robertson, Ron Briggs and many great nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 4th at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Olympia at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Westminster Presbyterian Church or to the benevolent fund at Panorama City. Published in The Olympian on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries