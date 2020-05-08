David L. Finehout David L. Finehout passed away on May 1st, 2020 at the age of 67 in Idaho Falls, ID. He was born December 14, 1952 to David and Laurel Finehout in Benton Harbor, MI. David was a graduate of Lake Michigan Catholic High School, a rambling man and traveled all over the country until he settled in to Olympia,WA in the 1980's where he would call his home and raise his amazing families. He was a Stepdad, Grandpa, DaddyDave, PapaDaddy, PapaDave, to many kids and grandkids and great grandson. Dad to his one son that will carry on his good looks and legacy. Dave moved to Idaho in 2019 to live with his son. He worked as "Diesel Dave" at Inlet Diesel in Lacey, WA for well over 20 years and continued on with similar work until he retired. He was a sarcastic, cocky, yet loving soul who will forever be missed. He was preceded in death by his parents (David and Laurel) and loving wife Betty Ayers-Finehout and granddaughter Lissa. Dave is survived by his son, Joshua David (28) of Idaho Falls, Step-daughter, Tricia (43)of Idaho Falls, Step-son Tod (39) of Olympia, six grandchildren and one great grandson. As per his wishes, no memorial is planned and in the words of Dave himself, "Take it easy".



