David passed away at the age of 63 after a long battle with life. He was a fierce warrior and fought hard. He was a husband, son, brother, uncle, friend and a fierce quilter. This man was truly loved by so many and all he touched. David was born in Olympia, WA to Donald and Jean Christensen who precedes him in death. David is survived by his husband William (Bill) Sexsmith, sisters Carol Jennum, Karen Birch, Donna Edwards and brother Mark Christensen, their spouses, lots of nieces and nephews and 10 great nieces and nephews. David went to elementary school in a 4 room school house in Bucoda, WA, until it was torn down which forced him to finish school years in Centralia, WA where he graduated in 1974. David then went on to work for PayLess for several years which moved him to Oregon and California most of his life. He returned to his home town in the early 1990s where he dedicated 10 years volunteering for the United Community AIDS Network for the Speakers' Bureau on AIDS awareness. He told his story to gymnasiums full of high school teens and colleges across the state. He completed a quilt that was added to the Names Project. The quilt is still traveling the world today. In the late 1990s he met the one he had been looking for his whole life. Bill and Dave spent the last 20 years together, almost to the day. Both of them were familiar with the sewing machine and competed quilting with each other. David eventually won. He became a well known quilter, teacher and judge. He was active with quilters of all levels and left everyone inspired to be the best. Safe Journey Our Sweet Man There will be a Celebration of Life at the Tenino Quarry House, 149 Hodgden St S, Tenino, WA on May 18, 2019, from 1 3 pm. Please bring your favorite dessert to share. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Pierce County AIDS Foundation, PCAF 2101 4th Ave E, #103 Olympia, WA 98506. Published in The Olympian on May 5, 2019