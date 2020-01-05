|
David Mark LaFond 1/27/1951-12/21/2019 David Mark LaFond died at UW Medical Center from pulmonary complications of the chemo and radiation treatments he received for esophageal cancer. He was born to Norma and Wilfred LaFond at the old St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. He attended St. Michael Elementary and St. Martin's High School, graduating in 1969. After receiving a settlement from a head-on collision, he was able to travel with friends from Portugal to Greece, through the Middle East to Nepal and India, where stayed for three months, absorbing East Indian culture. In 1974, David joined the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers #76 as an Apprentice electrician. He advanced to Commercial and Industrial Journeyman and worked throughout Western Washington and Oregon. He retired in 2009, which allowed him to pursue travels to Europe and Palm Springs with his family. He had a beautiful voice and sang at many weddings, including his own. He loved golf, his friends, music and horticulture, and was always proud of his garden at the family home. David was preceded in death by his brother, Larry; and sister, Dorene Naccarrato. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Carolyn Street LaFond; his daughters, Madeline Ross (Collin), Anna Keller (Jesse); his beloved grandson, Harrison David Keller; and seven siblings. For service information or to share memories, visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Jan. 5, 2020