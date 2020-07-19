David Nugent David D. Nugent, a longtime Thurston County resident and business and community leader, died peacefully on June 13, 2020, at home with family, five months after being diagnosed with cancer. Dave is survived by life partner Linda Carlisle, daughters Dedee Wilner-Nugent and Renee Nugent, son Gregory Nugent, son-in-law Shane Hanson, daughter-in-law Cori Carroll, stepdaughters Susan and Katie Carlisle, granddaughters Wendolin and Jade Wilner-Nugent, Arianna Nugent and Anya Carlisle, brother Charles Nugent, and sisters Becky Surmon and Vikki Clark. He was born August 6, 1944, in Glendale, California the eldest child of Laura Margaret Garrison and Charles Ardell Nugent. Dave moved with his family to Lebanon, Oregon at age four. As a young child, he suffered rheumatic fever and was bedridden for months. With the support of his parents, Dave more than made up for this early setback, which inspired him to put his all into everything he found interesting. In the words of Dave's Cousin Jeff Millennor, "Something I always found deeply reassuring about Dave was his consistency. He didn't wander from his personal center," which his family and friends have characterized as being focused on "pride, integrity, friendship, family, discipline, faithfulness, curiosity, fun, and adventure." Dave started his work life early, as a field worker harvesting strawberries until he transitioned to working for his uncle's meat plant in his teens. He played trumpet, competed in wrestling throughout high school and college, and also dedicated time to helping his family. He graduated from Lebanon High School in 1962 and took manufacturing jobs to pay for his undergraduate education at Oregon State University. He also served in the National Guard from 1964-65. Taking a break from college, he served as an officer in the U.S. Army from 1966-70, stationed primarily in Kaiserslautern, Germany. In December 1966, Dave married Linda Helen Clinton at Grace Lutheran Church in Corvallis, Oregon. During their 23-year marriage, they had two daughters and a son. In 1972, Dave graduated from OSU with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, and in 1974 he graduated with a Master of Business Administration from Portland State University. In 1977, after working several years as a financial controller in Oregon, Dave moved to Thurston County, Washington, where he was employed by various businesses in the Puget Sound area, including serving as the Vice President of Finance for Baden Sports. In 1996, Dave met his life partner, Linda Carlisle, and they blended their personal and professional lives until Dave's death. In 2000, Dave and Linda launched a private mortgage brokerage company called Mortgage Services, Inc. They also refurbished and managed or sold several investment properties. In the final years before his retirement in March 2020, Dave worked as a senior loan officer with Homestreet Bank, helping thousands of families and individuals finance their dreams. Dave loved being in the outdoors. As a teenager, he was hooked on downhill skiing, inner tubing on rivers, and venturing off-trail to fish remote lakes in Oregon's Cascade Mountains. His lifetime of skiing included many adventures on the slopes in Oregon, Washington, California, Montana, Canada and even the European Alps. His backpacking and canoeing explorations took him to many wildlands and waterways throughout the Pacific Northwest and Canada. Dave's appreciation for international travel was sparked during trips to Mexico and Canada in his college years. This lifelong passion took him to Europe, the British Isles and Ireland, Morocco, Canada, the Caribbean and most of the 50 United States. Starting in the late 1970s, Dave joined the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Olympia. There he participated as a youth group sponsor, church finance committee member, and Assistant Scoutmaster of the church's Boy Scout Troop 266. He is fondly remembered from those years as a mentor and role model by hundreds of youth in the community. Dave's volunteerism and leadership talents extended to helping his neighbors, for example as a volunteer and board officer for both the Glen Terra neighborhood association in Lacey and The Farm neighborhood association in Tumwater. He supported less fortunate neighbors by helping them find housing security through his service on the board of local nonprofit, Homes First. In his final act of community service, Dave donated his body to the University of Washington Medical School to be used for scientific research. Dave's other interests were many and varied. He loved hosting parties and poker games, eating locally harvested oysters and other fine food and wine, enjoying live theater and listening to live music at Jazz Alley in Seattle, going to Seattle Mariners baseball games and spring training, assembling and solving puzzles, and reading avidly. Dave also excelled at building things kids' forts and play structures, igloos for winter camping, floats for the Olympia Pet Parade, Halloween scenes, and eventually a multi-year landscaping project that included constructing a water feature and rock-wall terrace overlooking the Deschutes River Valley. The family will hold a memorial service in the Olympia area at a time when pandemic response protocols allow for larger gatherings. Please email dedeewilnernugent@gmail.com if you would like to be notified when that event has been scheduled. Memorial gifts may be made to University of Washington Medical School, the Capitol Land Trust in Thurston County, or another reputable charitable organization.



