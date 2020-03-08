|
David and Aline Pinkard David Warren Pinkard (91) formerly of Tumwater, died peacefully at home in Tacoma Washington on February 27, 2020. The following day, February 28, 2020 David was joined by his wife of 64 years, Aline Rentschler Pinkard (92) as she died in her sleep, also at home in Tacoma. David and Aline are survived by their children: Bruce (Goodney Zapp), Carolyn (Jerry Kellogg) and Jack (Gayle) and their grandsons: James Jacob Zapp (Sarah Beth), Michael (Dana Lapides), Brian (Christina Elderkin) and Elijah. Their family is comforted by knowing the love and devotion they had for each other will continue as they are together in peace. The family also wishes to thank the staff at Narrow's Glen Assisted Living and CHI Franciscan Hospice for the extraordinary care afforded to Dave and Aline. Memorial donations in their names can be made to: Tumwater Lions Club Scholarship Program (charter member of Lion's Club International) attn: Treasurer PO Box 14294 Tumwater, WA 98511 Or The Nature Conservancy www.support.nature.org Online remembrances can be made at www.tuellmckee.com
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 8, 2020