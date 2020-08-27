Dean Lyle Barney Dean Lyle Barney passed away peacefully on July 17 th at home after a long courageous battle with cancer. He served his country proudly for 22 years in the U.S. Navy, achieving rank of Master Chief. He served many locations worldwide including the South Pole, on the U.S.S Benjamin Franklin, a nuclear powered submarine. He is predeceased by his son William. He is survived by his wife Joanne of 64 years, his son Roger and his wife Diane of New Hampshire, son Michael of Massachusetts, and son Benjamin of Florida. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, his sister Joanne, and many nieces and nephews. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family along with taking gardening and landscaping to a high level. He also spent his time woodworking, and fishing. He will be sorely missed.



