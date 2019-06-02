Dean Stanley Ames Dean Stanley Ames of Oakville, WA, passed away peacefully at his home on May 25th, 2019. He was born on October 10th, 1929 to parents Eugene and Ina (Forrest) Ames and was the last of seven children. Dean graduated from the Oakville High School in 1947 and then started his career in the timber industry until he was called to serve in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He served one tour of duty in Korea. After returning home he resumed his career in the timber industry until he retired. Dean was a lifetime member of the VFW and the American Legion. He served on Oakville's School Board as well as Fire Commissioner for the Oakville Fire Department. He was also a lifetime farmer, buying the family homestead from his father that was originally homesteaded by his grandfather in the late 1800s'. Dean is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marilyn Ann (Gibson) Ames, Son, Roscoe Dean Ames and wife Patti, Daughter; Marie Rose Ames and husband Dave. Grandchildren; Jessica, Joni, Carson; and two great grandchildren, Marshall and Jordyn, as well as one brother, Martin Ames and his wife, Ruth. Dean was preceded in death by 2 sisters; Adona and Orpha, and 3 brothers; Clyde, Richard and Wilbur, all of whom served in WWII. Dean loved to hunt or just take long drives up in the woods with his brothers and later in life, with his son and grandchildren. Per Dean's request, no services are planned. Memorial Donations may be made in his name to the Oakville Fire Department; PO Box 6, Oakville, WA 98568. Published in The Olympian on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary