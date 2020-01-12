|
Deborah Kay Boone Deborah Kay "Debbie" Boone of Olympia, Washington, passed away in the early morning hours on Sunday, December 8, 2019, surrounded by family. She was 71 years old. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3800 Henderson Blvd. SE, Olympia, WA, 98501. Anyone whose life she touched is welcome to attend. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Jan. 12, 2020