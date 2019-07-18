Deborah Louise Ainey-Jones Deborah Louise Ainey-Jones, aka "Sarah", went to heave on July 7th, 2019. She fought a hard battle the last nine months to beat lung cancer and her victory was won in heaven. She was born July 17th, 1955 in Port Angles Washington to her mother and father: James and Lavilla Ainey. She was the seventh of nine children. The family moved to Lacey, Washington when she was very young and she had fond memories of swimming at Long Lake and celebrating Independence Day at Millersylvania with her family. Sarah was a cheerleader at Timberline High school. She was also a ballerina and was awarded a scholarship for ballet. She married David Turner on September 4th, 1974 and had two beautiful daughters with him. Even though the marriage ended, she was grateful for the two girls God blessed her with. From the moment she held her three grandchildren, she was entirely devoted to them. She never missed a chance to see them play sports or cheer. She was her grand daughter's best friend and the best grandma anyone could have. Sarah was a phlebotomist for the last 25 years of her life. She was constantly leaving lasting impacts on her patients and rarely missed a day at work. Sarah had boundless energy and joy. The love of her life was Jesus. She loved to worship, pray, and tell others about him. She went on mission trips to Argentina, the Phillipines, and Mexico. She also did great ministry work right where she lived. Wherever she was she would share the good news of Jesus Christ. She truly touched countless lives. Sarah's leaves behind her two daughters Tenile Norton and Tami Turner and three grand children children Kaylee Warner (Josiah) Shawn Mohlay, and Tyler Murphy. Two brothers and six sisters, numerous neices and nephews. She is proceeded in death by her parents Jim and Lavilla Ainey and her brother Mike Ainey. Her memorial service will be held at Rivers of Grade church on July 21st at 2:30 p.m.: 1901 7th Ave SE, Olympia WA., 98501. Published in The Olympian on July 18, 2019