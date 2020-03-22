|
|
Joan Marie Kohse Joan Marie Kohse of Tumwater passed away peacefully at home on March 12, 2020. She was born on August 13, 1929 in Aberdeen, Washington to Fred and Jane Lomax. She had a twin brother, Don Lomax, who preceded her in death. Joan attended schools in Tacoma and graduated from Stadium High in 1948. She worked as a bookkeeper at several places in the Seattle area. She married Merlyn Kauzlarich, they divorced in 1957. They had a daughter, Debra Dalebout (Kauzlarich) in 1955. Joan moved to Olympia and married the love of her life, Don Kohse. She had 4 step-daughters, Kathleen, Donella, Wendy and Tammy Kohse. Joan enjoyed gardening, reading, shopping at Macys and feeding the birds, squirrels and raccoons. She also enjoyed her grandchildren who never left without some money in their hands. Joan was preceded in death by her parents; her twin brother, Olympia; older brother, Ted Lomax, Seattle; sister, Laura Stockton; and nephew, Michael Stockton, Nehalem, Oregon and her husband, Don E Kohse. She is survived by her daughter and husband, Debra and Randy Dalebout; grandchildren, Shiloh Kauzlarich, Olympia and Shane Kauzlarich, Daytona Dalebout and Dustyn Dalebout, Tumwater; in-laws, Gloria Lomax, Joyce Lomax, Dale Stockton and Margo Murphy as well as many nieces and nephews and cat, ET Cozy. At Joans request there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to a charity dear to her heart, Olympia Union Gospel Mission, P.O. Box 7668, Olympia, WA 98507 in her name. Joan will be laid to rest next to her husband with the inscription "Going Home"...
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 22, 2020