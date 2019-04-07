Debra Hill Byers Debra Hill Byers, 63, of Olympia passed away suddenly on April 3, 2019 surrounded by her family. Six months ago, Debra was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Fred Byers. Together, Fred and Debra raised two beloved sons, Ross and Reed, in Olympia. Debra was born on May 4, 1955 in Alexandria, VA to Johnnie Hill and Christine (Sears) Hill. Her father was in the Air Force, which led the family to move frequently. In the early 1960s, Johnnie retired and the family settled in Lacey, WA. Debra graduated from Timberline High School and later from the Bassist Institute in Portland where she studied interior design. Debra worked as an interior designer for nearly forty years in the Olympia area. Debra is survived by her sons Ross and Reed and their partners, Brittany Matter and Jennifer Harrington; sisters Olivia Hill, Sharon Mullins, and Regina Chacon; sister-in-law Joan Byers; many nieces and nephews; and countless close friends. A memorial service will be held at the Olympia Country and Golf Club on Sunday, April 14 at 2PM. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family suggests that people become blood donors and support the Days for Girls organization. Published in The Olympian on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary