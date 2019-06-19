Dolores (Del) Droddy Born August 18th 1933 In San Jose, Ca. and left our sight but not our hearts March 12, 2019. She had worked at Boeing and as a govemment employee. Also as a bartender\ waitress, semi-truck driver, as a CNA and owned her own ceramic shop. After retiring she volunteered at the Veterans Memorial Museum where she worked the front desk, made and donated her home made westem shirts to the Museum . On Thursdays she would bake a pie for the crew. Dolores was also a member of the Gold Star Mothers, the American Legion and served on the committee for the Washington State Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall. She loved to work in her yard, do ceramics, crochet afghans, sew and sing karaoke. She is survived by her daughter Donna (John) Andrews, a step child Darla, brother Ron (Phyllis) Phelps and sister in law Doreen Miller. Grand children Kim (Mike) Miller, Chad Andrews and Lewis White. Great grandchildren Dylan, Ivy, Dakota (Syreena), Gabby, Aaron, Bekkah, Eva, Sydny, Emme and Tiemin and great great grandson Bentley. Very special niece (daughter) Sonja (Bill) Cotterell, niece Michelle (Ben) Elkins and nephew Mike (Vicki) Phelps She was preceded in death by her father Marshall and mother Margaret (Cormack) Phelps, a brother Donald, son Clyde, stepson Darwin Jr. and grandchild John Jr. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 31 years Darwin (Bud) Droddy. A celebration of life will be held at the Veterans Memorial Museum, 100 SW Veterans Way, Chehalis, Wa. on June 30th 2019 from 1 to 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Del's name to the Veterans Memorial Museum. Published in The Olympian on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary