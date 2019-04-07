Delores J (Plamondon) Please extend your loving thoughts and prayers to the memory of Delores J (Plamondon) Swindler who peacefully passed last December 13th of natural causes. She was born October 11, 1932 in Olympia and graduated from Olympia High School in 1950. She married Stanley Swindler, her high school sweetheart in 1951. Together, they raised three boys, Vernon, Marcus and Brian. Delores eagerly took on the roll of raising the boys while Stan worked full time in construction. They combined their talents to design and build two beautiful custom homes. They sold them and then took on the task of buying remodeling the house they would call home for many years. Delores kept her love of dogs close to her heart as she opened her doors to three small ones who filled her homes with love for many years. Delores is survived by her three sons and her brother, Warren, of Lacey. She is located at Woodlawn in Lacey. At her request, there will be no services. Published in The Olympian on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary