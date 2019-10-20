|
Delta Wayne Smyth Delta Wayne Smyth, a 20th century fixture on Olympia's working waterfront, died on October 16, 2019 at home at the age of 96. Smyth was a mill owner, engineer, World War II veteran, sailor, civic leader, boat builder and devoted family man who left his mark on West Bay Drive and beyond. Smyth was born in Olympia, Washington, the first son of Delta Victor Smyth, whose many Olympia-based tugboats hauled logs and oysters throughout Puget Sound, and Ruth (Van Eaton) Smyth, who was part of the extended Schmidt family, founders and managers of the Olympia Brewing Co. Living on Olympia's west side, Smyth began working in his father's tugboat maintenance shop after school and weekends at the age of 12. He began building steam engines at the age of 15 and soon converted a 16-foot rowboat into a steam-powered boat. He graduated from Olympia High School in 1941, enrolled at the University of Washington to study engineering, enlisted in the U.S. Navy, continued his engineering studies and then trained as an officer at the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis. He was assigned to the USS McKean, part of the massive naval fleet that prepared to invade Japan. However, the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki led to the surrender of Japan and the USS McKean was assigned "bird dog duty" on the islands near Okinawa, making contact with enclaves of Japanese soldiers who were still unaware that the war had ended. After the war, Smyth completed his degree at the University of Washington, then moved to Maryland, where he went to work for Westinghouse Corp. and, more importantly, rekindled his friendship with an old Olympia High School friend, Jean D. Bridges, a nurse working in Baltimore, Maryland. They married on November 12, 1947 in Edmonton, Maryland. In 1950, the couple moved back to Olympia so Smyth, 26, could learn the lumber business and help his father operate Delson Lumber, a mill on Olympia's West Bay Drive purchased in 1945. In 1958, the Smyth's first child, Delta Tucker was born, followed by their daughter, Sarah, in 1960. Smyth's father, Delta Victor Smyth had a stroke in 1961 and the oldest son bought his father's shares in Delson Lumber. At its peak, the mill had 150 employees and sold lumber throughout the United States and overseas. In 1972, Smyth purchased land in Mason County, south of Shelton, and built Little Skookum Lumber, which eventually specialized in cedar siding, fencing and decking. Delson Lumber ceased operations in 1982, but was leased three years later by WTD Industries, which ran the mill until 1990. The twelve acres of mill property stayed with the Smyth family and was rezoned for redevelopment. Today, the property is home to Smyth Landing, a residential and commercial condominium complex with a waterfront park on the former footprint of the former Delson Lumber millsite. Skookum Lumber, rebuilt after two devastating fires, was sold in 2000 to Welco Lumber Company, and is still operating today by a successor to Welco Lumber. Smyth was also engaged in his community in a variety of ways. He was a founding board member of the (Providence) St. Peter Foundation, serving for twenty-five years. He was one of the first board members of the South Puget Sound Community Foundation and served on the St. Martin's College (University) board of directors for a year. He also served on the vestry at St. John's Episcopal Church for many years. He was appointed to the Washington State Canal Commission by Gov. Daniel J. Evans, tasked with exploring the idea of digging a canal to connect South Puget Sound to the Columbia River. He worked on a variety of timber-related boards, including the West Coast Lumber Inspection Bureau (1968-2000), the North American Wholesale Lumber Association board and the Northwest Independent Forest Manufacturers Association Board. Smyth was an avid recreational and competitive sailor. He owned several boats through the years, including the Cygnet, a Nautor Swan 38 built in Finland, and the Swansong, a 42' Swan. His son, Tucker is still racing his most recent sailboat, The Silverheels. While his father, Delta V. Smyth's fleet of some 35 tugboats from the early 20th century is mostly gone, the Parthia and Sandman have been restored and are crown jewels of Olympia's annual Harbor Days tugboat races. The winner's trophy for the race is named the Delta V. Smyth Cup, in memory of Smyth's father. Smyth is survived by his wife, Jean D. Smyth, his brother, Robert M. Smyth, his son, D. Tucker Smyth, his daughter, Sarah Smyth McIntosh and, son-in-law, Gary E. McIntosh. There will be a private grave side service for immediate family and details of a public memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Olympian on Oct. 20, 2019