Dennis Dotson Koeppen
August 19, 1942 - September 30, 2020
Olympia, Washington - On September 30, 2020, Dennis Dotson Koeppen passed into the loving arms of Jesus. Dennis died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends. He battled lung cancer and heart disease until his final breath on earth.
He was born on August 19, 1942, in Cowlitz General Hospital, Longview, Washington. He is preceded in death by his parents Edward L. and Helen M. Koeppen.
Survivors include: wife Deborah M. Koeppen of Tumwater, WA, sister, Connie L. Gray, Longview, WA; daughters Adele S. Dowlin, Oakdale, CA and Evelyn R. Hall, Fayetteville, NC. Grandchildren include: Carson and Isabelle Dowlin; Connor and Cayleigh Hall. He has numerous nieces and nephews.
Dennis graduated from R. A. Long High School, Longview, WA. in 1960. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Arts and Sciences in June 1968 from Western Washington State College, Bellingham WA. Dennis enjoyed working with people and spent 27 years working for D.S.H.S. and the Dept. of Corrections.
Dennis enjoyed music and playing guitar, particularly Country and Rhythm and Blues. He enjoyed jamming with his longtime friend, Dan Whyms, who performed in a Johnny Cash Tribute Show around the world. Dan remained a close friend until the road for Dennis ended. Dan affectionately called Dennis "The Killer" and in the early 1970s' they played a duo under the moniker of "Killer and the Kid".
Dennis was an avid gardener raising vegetables and flowers. Dennis and his wife grew dahlias over many years and sold them at the local Farmer's Market. After his health failed, Dennis quit gardening, but wife Deborah continued to do the gardening work that Dennis enjoyed so much. In the heyday of growing flowers, they donated their products to nursing homes and friends.
Dennis had a passion for old cars particularly Studebakers'. He owned and drove a 57 Studebaker pickup for many years. That truck is still in the family and is now owned and maintained by his Son in Law , Paul Dowlin. It has a comfortable air conditioned garage in Oakdale, CA. Paul takes Dennis on drives during visits. Both get a kick out of the "thumbs up" by many onlookers as they cruise around the Central Valley of CA.
Family and friends remember Dennis as a positive and upbeat person. He always seemed to discover the plus side of seemingly negative obstacles and challenges we all face in life. His faith beliefs kept him hopeful and trusting that the future will be glorious and eternal in Jesus Christ our Lord.
Due to Covid restrictions we were unable to hold a large gathering. The family are planning to hold a Celebration of Life gathering near Dennis's Birthday August 2021.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital