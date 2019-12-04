|
Dennis Gerard Baker Dennis Gerard Baker, 82, died peacefully in the presence of his family on November 10, 2019 in Olympia. He was born December 28, 1936 in Melbourne, Washington, the 7th child to Archie Sr. and Hilde Baker. His siblings are Archie Baker Jr., Clara Baker, Mary Cannella, Diane Wahl, Theo Toompas, Eve Taylor and Terry Baker. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Baker, his sons Randy Baker and Robin Baker and his daughter Kim Anderson. His oldest son Michael Baker passed away in July of 2002. Dennis has 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Dennis served in the Army from 1960 to 1963 and was honorably discharged. He lived in the Olympia area since 1966. He was an entrepreneur early in life and had a thriving general construction company with a focus on mobile home remodel and repair. He cared deeply for his wife, his family and for God. He was a hardworking man and was tireless in caring for his family. A very loving man, he was generous in his giving and helping others. Dennis and Mary were very active in Olympia First Baptist church and helped cook thousands of meals for the homeless. They were involved in many different ministries throughout their years with the church. Dennis was a great husband, dad, brother, and friend. He loved his family deeply; there was nothing he would not do for them. He will be missed greatly, but will always remain with us in spirit and in our cherished memories. A memorial service will be held on December 7th, 2019 at 11:00 am followed by lunch at 12:00 pm at the First Baptist Church of Olympia on the corner of 9th and Washington. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to organization.
Published in The Olympian on Dec. 4, 2019