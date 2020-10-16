Desmond Jovan Brown
May 28, 1993 - October 3, 2020
Lacey, Washington - Desmond Jovan Brown, 27, of Lacey, Washington, formerly of Martinsburg, WV, passed away, Saturday, October 3, 2020. Born Friday, May 28, 1993 in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of Welton F. Brown III and Brenda Grove and husband Jerry. He was a graduate of Musselman High School, class of 2011. Following graduation, Desmond enlisted into the U.S. Army where he achieved the rank of Sergeant. Desmond loved music and performing Christian Rap. He was a fan of any sport and was an avid Steelers fan, he loved to go on family vacations, being outdoors, riding motorcycles with his military buddies, snowboarding, skiing and playing video games with his brother Aidan, best friend Dylan and many other friends. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife Heather D. Brown; maternal grandfather, Alan L. Keller; maternal grandmother, Wilma (Billie) Keller; paternal grandmother, Wilma E. Hardy; step grandparents, Goldie and Tony Jenkins; three aunts, Crystal Brown-Voeltz, Tammy Drake and Rosanna Jenkins; sister, Natasha Smith; uncles, Randy Hardy, Alan Keller, Jr. and Frank Smith; brother, Aidan Cunningham; step sisters, Brittany and Amanda Grove. He was preceded in death by his great grandparents, William and Catherine (Granny Gran) Myers, great grandparents, Earl and Mildred Keller, grandmother, Diane Keller, and paternal grandfather, Robert Hardy. Services will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm, at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North Hagerstown, MD, with the Pastor Brandon Thomas and Pastor Jordan Butler officiating. Family will receive friends at the funeral home, on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 12 noon to 2:00 pm. Interment will be at the Rest Haven Cemetery, Hagerstown, MD. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Lifeline for Vets at their website, https://nvf.org/veterans-donations/
. Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com