Diahann Burdette Witter Diahann Burdette Witter, 62 died October 12, 2019 at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia Washington. Daughter of Otho Burdette and Olene Atkins she was born in Hammond, Indiana. She is survived by sisters Deborah Green, Tara Burdette, and Rowane Burdette and was preceded in death by Virginia Dale Hails. Diahann was married to Robert Witter for 41 years and together they have four children Kathleen King, Elizabeth Witter, Virginia Witter, and Edmund Witter. There are two grandchildren Octavia and Theo. There will be a celebration of Diahann's life at Trinity Parish Church in Seattle on November 14, 2019 at 10:00. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Accelerator of the YMCA of Greater Seattle.
Published in The Olympian on Nov. 12, 2019