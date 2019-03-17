Diane Marie Riggen Diane Marie Riggen, age 73 of Tumwater, WA. passed away on February 21, 2019, at Providence St. Peters Hospital in Olympia WA., after suffering a cardiac arrest. Preceded in death by parents Joseph E. Weltzer and Patricia J. Tenney. Diane fondly referred to her stepfather, John Young Sr. as "daddy". Survived by her children Michael Riggen, Sandra Rossi and Jeremiah Riggen, along with grandchildren Julia Rossi, Delray Echohawk, Coyote Echohawk, Addis Riggen and Brandon Haynes, and great grandchildren. Diane is survived by her sibling's Eugene Weltzer Sr., John Young Jr. Thomas Young, and sisters Linda Fox, Patricia Young-Conn, Nadine Velasco, and Terry Young. Diane was preceded in death by her siblings Billie-James Young and Mary Young. Diane grew up in Olympia, Washington. Diane was a member of the Civil Air Patrol in the 1960's. After her children were born, she went back to school to achieve a Civil Engineering degree and worked for the City of Olympia and also for the Red Cross. Diane was a certified scuba diver and part of a diving team in earlier years. Diane loved reading and taking trips. A celebration of life will be held on April 6th, 2019 at the South Union Grange Hall 10030 Tilley Rd SW in Olympia at noon. We will always carry your memory in our hearts. Find Diane at NeptuneSociety.com/obituaries Published in The Olympian on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary