Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Ponzoha
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Ponzoha

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Ponzoha Obituary
Diane Ponzoha A Celebration of Diane's Life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Tumwater Best Western, 5188 Capitol Blvd. SE, Tumwater, WA 98501. No formal program. Enjoy light refreshments as you share stories of Diane with her family and friends. Dress is casual; purple was Diane's favorite color. For questions about the location, contact Rose at Best Western, 360-956-1235. To read the full obituary and share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -