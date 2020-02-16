|
|
Diane Ponzoha A Celebration of Diane's Life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Tumwater Best Western, 5188 Capitol Blvd. SE, Tumwater, WA 98501. No formal program. Enjoy light refreshments as you share stories of Diane with her family and friends. Dress is casual; purple was Diane's favorite color. For questions about the location, contact Rose at Best Western, 360-956-1235. To read the full obituary and share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 16, 2020