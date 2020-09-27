Diane Stiles

September 12, 2020

Lacey, Washington - Diane Stiles, 86, passed away Saturday, September 12 at the Convalescent and Rehabilitation Center at Panorama Retirement Community in Lacey, WA.

Diane was born and raised in Denver, Colorado the only daughter of Elvin and Isabel Stiles. She graduated from Colorado State University and went on to become a professional Girl Scout first in California and finally with Totem Girl Scout Council in Seattle, WA. Diane instilled her love of wilderness and her passion for service in a generation of young women.

Diane moved to Panorama 19 years ago with her lifelong friend JoLove Beach. It did not take long before they both were immersed in all things Panorama. They will be remembered most for their leadership of the annual Patio sale, their 13 years of service graciously acknowledged by the renaming of the Barn after them. Diane's love for helping others made her a popular driver for Resident Transit. She served on the Board of the Benevolent Fund and as an elected Resident Council representative. When Diane and Jo Love took on the Birthday Dinner they breathed new life into the tradition.

Diane's life was guided by service, kindness and generosity. People knew they could count on her whenever they needed something. She touched so many lives and will be truly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Please send any memorial donations to The Benevolent Fund at Panorama, 1751 Circle Lane SE, Lacey, WA 98503





