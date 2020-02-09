|
Grace Dianne Ness Grace Dianne Ness, 77, died on January 24, 2020 at home after a long battle with lung issues. She was born on July 7, 1942 in Olympia Washington and graduated from North Thurston High School in 1960. Grace married Thomas Ness in Olympia, WA 60 years ago on January 9, 1960. Grace grew up in South Bay, she and her family lived in two different homes they built on Johnson Point and owned and operated a printing & design business located in Olympia for 30 years. They moved to Rainier, WA in 1998 where Grace pursued her gardening passion and time with kids and grandchildren. Grace is survived by her loving husband Thomas Ness, one son, Tracy Ness, one daughter, Tiffany Rosie, two grandsons, Jason Rosie and TJ Ness, one granddaughter, Jamie Rosie and three great granddaughters, Skyler, Laina and Jolene. Grace loved her family, friends, pets and garden. Grace's ashes will remain in a vault in the Olympia area until joined by her husband Thomas's ashes which will remain together for eternity. The family will hold a private Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 9, 2020