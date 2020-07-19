1/1
Dolores Geraldine Monahan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores Geraldine Monahan Dolores Geraldine Monahan passed away January 30, 2020 at a care home in Beaverton, OR from complications as a result of a fall. Dolores was born February 20, 1927 in Burlington, WA. Dolores and her husband Bernard resided over 50 years in Olympia. Following the death of her husband, Dolores moved to Beaverton, OR to live closer to her family. Dolores worked as Executive Director of Camp Fire. She and her husband Bernard spent many hours playing bridge and golfing. She was active in Zonta as well as several women's golf associations. Her ashes will be scattered in the ocean off Waikiki at a later time when travel restrictions lessen. Dolores is survived by her son, Douglas (Kim) Monahan and her daughter Terrie (William) Plewes. She is also survived by three granddaughters Kirsten (Dan) Ryan, Courtney (Craig) Zerr and Jacqueline Monahan as well as three great grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Olympian on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved