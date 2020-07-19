Dolores Geraldine Monahan Dolores Geraldine Monahan passed away January 30, 2020 at a care home in Beaverton, OR from complications as a result of a fall. Dolores was born February 20, 1927 in Burlington, WA. Dolores and her husband Bernard resided over 50 years in Olympia. Following the death of her husband, Dolores moved to Beaverton, OR to live closer to her family. Dolores worked as Executive Director of Camp Fire. She and her husband Bernard spent many hours playing bridge and golfing. She was active in Zonta as well as several women's golf associations. Her ashes will be scattered in the ocean off Waikiki at a later time when travel restrictions lessen. Dolores is survived by her son, Douglas (Kim) Monahan and her daughter Terrie (William) Plewes. She is also survived by three granddaughters Kirsten (Dan) Ryan, Courtney (Craig) Zerr and Jacqueline Monahan as well as three great grandchildren.



