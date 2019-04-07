|
Donald A. Bearden Donald A. Bearden, 76, passed away March 14, 2019 in Olympia, Washington. He was born in July 1942 to Albert and Edna Bearden in St. Louis, Missouri. Don was a social butterfly who never met a stranger. He loved to talk and visit with people and make new friends. He constantly shared his faith in Jesus Christ with others. He was a member of Yelm Nazarene Church. Don enjoyed the outdoors and picnicking in nearby parks. He loved comic books, reading, collecting foreign money, watching old TV series (especially Westerns), wrestling, and classic cars. He was a core member of ERB list. He is survived by his wife, Elsie M. Bearden; son, James A. Bearden; daughter, Sandra C. Bearden; daughter -in-law, Susan L. Bearden; and five furry grand pets. Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Nisqually Pines Club House, 16949 Port Orford Blvd. SE, Yelm, WA 98597 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Please leave memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Apr. 7, 2019