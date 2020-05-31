Donald Andoen Jensen III Donald Andoen Jensen III, a resident of Rainier, WA was born in Olympia, WA on November 2, 1966 and passed away on March 15, 2020 at the age of 53. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Andoen Jensen Jr. He is survived by his loving mother, Barbara Thompson (Rainier WA), and several siblings, nieces, and nephews. Don spent the better part of his career doing what he loved, driving long haul truck until he became legally blind at the young age of 38. Don also enjoyed woodworking and tinkering with small engines. His curiosity to figure out how things worked started at a very young age. Don was well known for his love of people, gift of talking, and sense of humor (often eliciting laughter from those nearby). "Donnie" is truly missed by his loved ones left behind. Memorial services to be announced at a later time.



