Donald Hill
November 20, 2020
Olympia, Washington - Donald Eugene Hill passed away on November 20, 2020. He was born at the old St. Peter Hospital on the west side of Olympia, Washington.
After graduating from Army Officer Candidate School, Don married his high school sweetheart, Jane Mary Simmons. They had two sons, Roger and Brian. After his military service, Don formed a business partnership with Lew Watkins. They purchased the Jensen's Olympia Drug store but soon expanded their business to include Hallmark Card shops. Don and Lew opened the first Hallmark shop in Washington State at the South Sound Center in Lacey, and eventually grew their business to include seven Hallmark shop locations in Washington and Oregon.
After Jane passed away in 1993, Don traveled the world for several years. He sold his business to his sons, but continued to help in the business until his death. In 2001, Don married Marian Maxin, and they enjoyed nine happy years together until Marian passed away in 2010.
Don lived a full life and enjoyed fishing, hunting and traveling to Hawaii into his late 80s.
Don is survived by his sons, Roger and his wife, Janet Willie Hill, and their children, Amy and Mike; and Brian and his wife, Cherie Lakey Hill, and their daughters, Sommer and Ashley. At the time of Don's passing he had six great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wives, Jane and Marian; mother, Danella Rader Sanderson; father, Merton Alva Hill; and sister, Kathryn Ann, who was married to Wes Barclift.
At Don's request, the family will have a private graveside service. Any memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice
or to the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 533, Olympia, WA 98507.
As Don would say, Go Bears! Go Huskies! and Go Seahawks!
