1/1
Donald Hill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Hill
November 20, 2020
Olympia, Washington - Donald Eugene Hill passed away on November 20, 2020. He was born at the old St. Peter Hospital on the west side of Olympia, Washington.
After graduating from Army Officer Candidate School, Don married his high school sweetheart, Jane Mary Simmons. They had two sons, Roger and Brian. After his military service, Don formed a business partnership with Lew Watkins. They purchased the Jensen's Olympia Drug store but soon expanded their business to include Hallmark Card shops. Don and Lew opened the first Hallmark shop in Washington State at the South Sound Center in Lacey, and eventually grew their business to include seven Hallmark shop locations in Washington and Oregon.
After Jane passed away in 1993, Don traveled the world for several years. He sold his business to his sons, but continued to help in the business until his death. In 2001, Don married Marian Maxin, and they enjoyed nine happy years together until Marian passed away in 2010.
Don lived a full life and enjoyed fishing, hunting and traveling to Hawaii into his late 80s.
Don is survived by his sons, Roger and his wife, Janet Willie Hill, and their children, Amy and Mike; and Brian and his wife, Cherie Lakey Hill, and their daughters, Sommer and Ashley. At the time of Don's passing he had six great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wives, Jane and Marian; mother, Danella Rader Sanderson; father, Merton Alva Hill; and sister, Kathryn Ann, who was married to Wes Barclift.
At Don's request, the family will have a private graveside service. Any memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice or to the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 533, Olympia, WA 98507.
As Don would say, Go Bears! Go Huskies! and Go Seahawks!
Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Olympian on Dec. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved