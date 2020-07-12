1/1
Donald James Hollinshead
Donald James Hollinshead Donald James Hollinshead passed away peacefully at home on the morning of June 16, 2020. He was born on November 28,1923 in Roundup, Montana to Dwenyen and Arnold J. Hollinshead. He is survived by his wife, Dolores, and was married for 74 years; children Kathleen Kirkland (Ken), Steven (Miriam), Jeanne Swift (Paul), and Joy Suda (Jim). He also has nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Michael (son), and sister (Edie Kirschner). Donald enlisted in the army in 1943 during World War II and served in Europe receiving medals for his bravery (Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and Victory Medal). Using the GI Bill, he enrolled at the University of Washington and completed his degree in Forestry; he retired in 1979 from the Department of Natural Resources and continued a career with Bonneville Power Administration until 1999. Donald loved fishing and hunting-as a family, camping and clamming on the Pacific beaches was our favorite getaway. He was an adapt carpenter and took pride in keeping the 100 year-old-house from decaying. He was a humble man and very devoted to the care of his wife as well as enjoying time with his grandchildren. Mills & Mills Home and Memorial Park

Published in The Olympian on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

