Donald Leroy Gault Donald Leroy Gault 67, passed away July 17th 2020 due to complications of C.O.P.D He was born in La Marque, Texas and moved to Washington State. Donnie and Pam married April 26th 1980 and just celebrated 40 years of marriage. Preceded in death by: Parents - Audrey and Francis (POPS) Brothers- Allen, John, Bob, Joe Sister- Beverly Survived by: Wife: Pam Daughter: Erin Lufkin - Oregon Son: Donnie JR - Olympia Sister: Judi Finch - California He served in the USMC 1971-1974 He was a Journeyman Plumber for over 40 years. Donnies' passion was riding his Harley and his love for family and friends. At his request there will be No Service. UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN



