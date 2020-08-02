1/1
Donald Leroy Gault
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Leroy Gault Donald Leroy Gault 67, passed away July 17th 2020 due to complications of C.O.P.D He was born in La Marque, Texas and moved to Washington State. Donnie and Pam married April 26th 1980 and just celebrated 40 years of marriage. Preceded in death by: Parents - Audrey and Francis (POPS) Brothers- Allen, John, Bob, Joe Sister- Beverly Survived by: Wife: Pam Daughter: Erin Lufkin - Oregon Son: Donnie JR - Olympia Sister: Judi Finch - California He served in the USMC 1971-1974 He was a Journeyman Plumber for over 40 years. Donnies' passion was riding his Harley and his love for family and friends. At his request there will be No Service. UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Olympian on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved