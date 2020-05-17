Donald Gordon Mozel 1929 2020 Don Mozel passed away, after a brief struggle with cancer, in his Olympia home on April 27, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born in Tacoma on February 11, 1929, the son of Michael and Alice Mozel. Coached by his grandfather, Don began golfing as a child and became a lifelong practitioner of the game he won the Oregon Junior Golf Championship in 1946. A job in his teens with a florist-nursery led to another lifelong hobby: growing and tending plants. After graduating from Lincoln High School, Don attended and graduated in 1951 from the College (now University) of Puget Sound, with a degree in Business Administration and Accounting. Later that year he met the love of his life, Dorlene "Dolly" White "He was tall, dark and handsome," she noted and they were married in April 1952. Don then became a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army, which led to the couple living in Germany for two years. After returning stateside, the couple settled in 1955 in Olympia, where Don served as an auditor and manager at the local Internal Revenue Service office. Courtesy and fairness were Don's watchwords; at times he actually helped people save money on their taxes by showing them how to apply little-known deductions. Don and Dolly raised four kids in Olympia Gary, Steven, Greg and Cathy. The couple was active in local organizations such as The Jaycees and The Learning Disabilities Association, and in 1960 Don won the course championship at Mountain View Golf Course (now the site of Panorama City). After the closure of Mountain View, Don made Capitol City his home course, where he served several terms as Treasurer of the Men's Club. In 1967 Don began working for the state Office of Fiscal Management, where his specialty was improving complex accounting and auditing systems for large state agencies, including colleges and the Washington State History Museum. He received a special commendation from Governor Booth Gardner for his expertise and diligence. Don retired from his state position in 1989 and embarked on a long and enjoyable retirement. He and Dolly would have repeatedly won the Most Compatible Couple award, if such a thing existed. They enjoyed their home and garden, visited often with family members and were very active in Olympia's First Baptist Church. Don also had a thriving part-time tax accounting business and remained active with it until shortly before his death. He continued to golf until age 85, hitting the third hole-in-one of his life during retirement. With an endless "what's around the next corner?" curiosity, he also enjoyed local and regional travel, especially when it could include train-watching. Don was well-known for his calm, easy-going, positive demeanor. He had the remarkable ability, in retirement and throughout life, to strike up a pleasant conversation with anyone, even complete strangers. In the classic, timeless sense, he was an all-round Good Guy. Don is survived by his wife of 68 years, Dolly Mozel, their children Gary (and Elisabeth Nelson, of Seattle), Steven (and Patty, of Lacey), Rev. Greg (and Carolyn, of Hadley, Mass.) and Cathy (and Ron) Newell (of Olympia) plus their grandchildren: Tim Newell, Josh (and Carly) Newell, Anne Mozel, Sarah Newell and Jim Mozel. Don will be missed by us all. A small family-only gathering is planned and a larger memorial event may occur later as social distancing guidance evolves. Memorial gifts can be made to Table Grace (formerly the Sunday Feeding Ministry) at First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 533, Olympia 98507.



