Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Noreen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald (Tim) Noreen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald (Tim) Noreen Obituary
Donald (Tim) Noreen March 13, 1948 - June 19, 2019 Tim was born in Tacoma, Madigan Hosp and was a graduate of Tumwater High School. He worked as a meat cutter by trade, a truck driver on the pipeline in Valdez, Alaska and eventually retired from Wa. St. Correctional Industries. He enjoyed competing in marathons and the STP bicycle ride several times. He is survived by his wife, Frances, and children, Russell (Cindy), Shalene (Steve), Ralph (Michelle), Tami and Christi. 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Tim passed peacefully in his sleep after a decline in health due to the complications of Huntington's Chorea. He was surrounded and supported by his family, friends and Sarge throughout this difficult time. There will be a potluck, Celebration of Life at his residence on July 6th at 1:00.
Published in The Olympian on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.