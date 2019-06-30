|
Donald (Tim) Noreen March 13, 1948 - June 19, 2019 Tim was born in Tacoma, Madigan Hosp and was a graduate of Tumwater High School. He worked as a meat cutter by trade, a truck driver on the pipeline in Valdez, Alaska and eventually retired from Wa. St. Correctional Industries. He enjoyed competing in marathons and the STP bicycle ride several times. He is survived by his wife, Frances, and children, Russell (Cindy), Shalene (Steve), Ralph (Michelle), Tami and Christi. 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Tim passed peacefully in his sleep after a decline in health due to the complications of Huntington's Chorea. He was surrounded and supported by his family, friends and Sarge throughout this difficult time. There will be a potluck, Celebration of Life at his residence on July 6th at 1:00.
Published in The Olympian on June 30, 2019