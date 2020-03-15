|
|
Donald Page Snider Loving husband, father and grandfather, Donald Page Snider passed away February 4, 2020 in Olympia, Washington, his home of 35 years. He was born March 15, 1938, to Oscar and Marion Snider in Forest Grove, Oregon. Don graduated from Aberdeen High School, and earned a Bachelor's degree in Business from the University of Washington. He married Marilyn "Penny" Hultman on August 8, 1959. He spent a considerable amount of his life living in Aberdeen, Washington, where he was a business owner and raised his family. After moving to Olympia and working at the Washington State Labor and Industries, Don retired in 2003. He had a wonderful sense of humor, was an avid reader of books, and loved golf, traveling, and playing poker. Don is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Penny Snider; sons, Page (Renee) Snider, Tim (Tanya) Snider, and David Snider; and grandchildren, Jacob, Hannah, Ben, Matthew, and Jordan. He was predeceased by his parents; and sister, Eileen Arbolino. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020, 12:30 p.m. at River's Edge Restaurant, Tumwater Golf Course, 4611 Valley Dr. SE, Olympia, WA 98501. In memory of Don, please consider a donation to Friends of Tumwater Timberland Library, 7023 New Market Street, Tumwater, WA 98501. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 15, 2020